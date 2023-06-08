NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Gap Up to $3.74

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.84. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 153,866 shares.

NGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $492.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 25.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

