NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Gap Up to $3.74

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.84. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 153,866 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $492.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32.
About NGL Energy Partners
NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.
