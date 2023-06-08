NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Down 3.2%

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2023

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXTGet Rating) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.51. 170,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 700,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NextDecade from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

NextDecade Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in NextDecade by 26.4% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 128,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 26,819 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in NextDecade in the third quarter worth about $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in NextDecade by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 37,940 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in NextDecade by 36.4% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in NextDecade by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextDecade

(Get Rating)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.