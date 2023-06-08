NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Down 3.2%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.51. 170,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 700,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NextDecade from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

NextDecade Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in NextDecade by 26.4% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 128,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 26,819 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in NextDecade in the third quarter worth about $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in NextDecade by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 37,940 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in NextDecade by 36.4% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in NextDecade by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

