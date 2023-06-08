News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in News were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of News by 885.6% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,248,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 35.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in News by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,548,000 after buying an additional 1,088,340 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in News by 65.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,481,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,494,000 after buying an additional 981,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in News by 1.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,910,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,234,000 after buying an additional 867,547 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on News in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

