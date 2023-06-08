NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,725,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 223.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after buying an additional 35,365 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in NewMarket by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 361,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,498,000 after buying an additional 12,444 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth $3,661,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 501.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $405.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.16. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $280.28 and a 1 year high of $409.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $383.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

