New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYMTZ traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,881. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $21.71.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile



New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

