New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM) Announces $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NYMTM remained flat at $20.69 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,793. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $23.95.
