New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

New York Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. New York Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 170.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.9%.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,726 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 25,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NYMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.29.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

