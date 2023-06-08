Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,613 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,796 shares of company stock worth $22,305,805 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $6.92 on Thursday, hitting $406.69. 2,639,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,344,269. The stock has a market cap of $180.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.87 and a 200-day moving average of $329.71. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.28 and a fifty-two week high of $418.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

