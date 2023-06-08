NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.36–$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $555.00 million-$565.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $549.82 million.

NEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark upgraded NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.55.

NASDAQ:NEO traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,301. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 165.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 404.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

