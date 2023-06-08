Neo (NEO) Market Capitalization Achieves $636.09 Million

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for $9.02 or 0.00034230 BTC on exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $636.09 million and $36.51 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neo has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neo Profile

Neo is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The official website for Neo is neo.org.

Neo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO (NEO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. It was created by a team of developers led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. NEO has its own token, GAS, used to pay for transaction fees and computational resources. NEO tokens can be used for payment, as a store of value, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

