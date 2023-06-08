National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA cut its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 275,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,420,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,386 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 33,961 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFG. Argus cut their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of NFG traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.77. 239,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,563. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average is $57.96. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

