Narayanan Srivatsan Sells 7,749 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 7,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $97,947.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 596,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,022.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Narayanan Srivatsan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Narayanan Srivatsan sold 43,310 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $693,826.20.

SentinelOne Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE S traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.68. 15,558,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,959,579. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The company had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 547.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after buying an additional 404,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

