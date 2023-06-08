N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,692 shares of company stock worth $1,024,488 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.15. 3,245,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,244,801. The firm has a market cap of $147.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

