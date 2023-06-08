Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 174,281 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 174,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,358,000. Hershey accounts for 1.5% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Hershey at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.66. The stock had a trading volume of 226,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,762. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.53.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,563 shares of company stock valued at $12,929,797. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

