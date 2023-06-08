Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,652,000. Deere & Company makes up approximately 0.9% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,356,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $337,686,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on DE shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

DE traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $380.51. 602,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $376.35 and its 200 day moving average is $405.87. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

