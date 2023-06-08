Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New $20.95 Million Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 133,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,953,000. Quest Diagnostics comprises approximately 0.8% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $782,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 72,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.37. The company had a trading volume of 207,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading

