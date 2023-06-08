Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New $17.75 Million Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 343,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,492,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,307,000 after acquiring an additional 157,957 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,641,000 after buying an additional 9,896,736 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,870,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,180,000 after buying an additional 237,667 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,604.4% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 3,433,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,328,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,152,000 after acquiring an additional 80,491 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $56.18. 825,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,495. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

