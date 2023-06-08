Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $29.35 Million in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,354,000. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 1.1% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $3.99 on Thursday, hitting $457.34. The stock had a trading volume of 218,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,248. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $429.10 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $454.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

