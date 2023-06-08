Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $15.99 Million in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 240,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,990,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000.

Shares of VONV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.66. 86,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,368. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.57. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.321 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

