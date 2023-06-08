Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 303,488 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 303,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,475,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.3% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,425,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,069,850. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $434.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.52.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

