Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 286,809 East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 286,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,901,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of East West Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EWBC. Wedbush raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

In related news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.60 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,802. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Molly Campbell bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $29,347.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,011.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,802. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 33,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,642. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

EWBC stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.29. The stock had a trading volume of 430,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,091. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.19. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

