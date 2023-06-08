Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 308,325 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 308,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,266,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Rollins as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Rollins by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Rollins by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 22.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 533,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,856. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average is $38.00. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

