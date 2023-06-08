Moonbeam (GLMR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.99 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 8th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $169.91 million and $1.99 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00052671 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00035620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00015782 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,070,787,981 coins and its circulating supply is 648,186,289 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

