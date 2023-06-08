Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,618,000 after acquiring an additional 438,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,681,000 after acquiring an additional 363,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,997,000 after purchasing an additional 399,152 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $72.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.03. The stock has a market cap of $98.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

