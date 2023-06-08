Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Stock Price Down 3%

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $284.22 and last traded at $284.22. 185,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 508,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.75.
Molina Healthcare Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $259,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 9.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 52.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $4,941,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 233.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.