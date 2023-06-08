Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Stock Price Down 3%

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $284.22 and last traded at $284.22. 185,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 508,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $259,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 9.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 52.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $4,941,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 233.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

