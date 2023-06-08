Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,337,089 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 2,580,257 shares.The stock last traded at $40.78 and had previously closed at $43.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MBLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mobileye Global from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.65.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $19,724,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

