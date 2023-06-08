Mizuho Trims DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Target Price to $120.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on DTE Energy in a report on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.11) target price on DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.82.

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE DTE opened at $111.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $136.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 966.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 462.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Articles

