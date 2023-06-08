Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.20 Per Share

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON MTO opened at GBX 97.60 ($1.21) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.07. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of GBX 54.87 ($0.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 98.90 ($1.23). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 82.30. The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,810.00, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.12) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

