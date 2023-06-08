Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 100.20 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 100.20 ($1.25), with a volume of 1917550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.40 ($1.20).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.12) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4,880.00, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 89.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

