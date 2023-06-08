Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Trading Down 0.4%

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 2,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Mission Valley Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded in July 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, CA.

