MinePlex (PLEX) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular exchanges. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $32.76 million and approximately $174,874.69 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MinePlex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00009640 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 330,791,626 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

Buying and Selling MinePlex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.