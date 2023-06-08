MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Insider Sells $413,100.00 in Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,910.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,159,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.61. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGM. Truist Financial upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.