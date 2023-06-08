MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,129,835.70 in Stock

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 358,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $1,129,835.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,281,913 shares in the company, valued at $10,338,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

On Thursday, June 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,874 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $41,068.06.

On Thursday, May 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 179 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $572.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,046 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $38,547.20.

On Thursday, May 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,574 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $46,491.06.

On Friday, May 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,893 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $21,919.74.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,929. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 40,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

(Get Rating)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.