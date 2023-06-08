MetaMUI (MMUI) Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $56.13 million and approximately $77,989.26 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

