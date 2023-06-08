Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Trading 1.4% Higher

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.77. 198,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 413,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MESA. Raymond James upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Mesa Air Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $73.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mesa Air Group ( NASDAQ:MESA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.14 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 32.10%. Analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 278,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 53.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 470,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

