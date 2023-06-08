Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.87 and last traded at $77.44. 15,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 27,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.17.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.29. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $40.25 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercedes-Benz Group AG will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans and Mercedes-Benz Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans segment develops, manufactures and sells cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand including the brands Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-EQ as well as small cars under the smart brand.

