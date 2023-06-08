McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Jun 8th, 2023

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAAGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

McRae Industries Stock Performance

MCRAA stock opened at $40.75 on Thursday. McRae Industries has a 1-year low of $35.01 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.78.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter.

About McRae Industries

McRae Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of military combat boots and children’s shoes. It operates through the following segments: Work Boot, and Western/Lifestyle Boot. The Work Boot segment relates to the distribution of work boot products through the Dan Post, Laredo, John Deere, and McRae brands.

