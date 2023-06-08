McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $430.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

McKesson Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $384.64 on Thursday. McKesson has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $375.58 and a 200-day moving average of $370.18.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 26.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,196 shares of company stock worth $9,735,437. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $420,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $755,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $942,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 11.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

