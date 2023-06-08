MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Trading Up 3%

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.23) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.23). Approximately 56,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 30,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($4.10).
Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.18) price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £365.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1,479.17 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 365.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 405.60. The company has a quick ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.
MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
