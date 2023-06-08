Mason Resources (TSE:MNR) Shares Up 1.3%

Mason Resources Corp. (TSE:MNR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 40,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 119,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Mason Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.29 million and a PE ratio of -25.00.

Mason Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mason Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for copper. The company primarily holds 100% interests in Ann Mason copper-molybdenum porphyry project in the Yerington district of Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.