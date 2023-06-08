Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $30,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,528,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,498,416,000 after acquiring an additional 227,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,167,702,000 after acquiring an additional 693,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,898,000 after acquiring an additional 65,306 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,807,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,044,000 after acquiring an additional 249,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

MMC traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $176.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,338. The stock has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $182.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.47 and its 200 day moving average is $170.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

