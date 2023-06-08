MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Up to $2.64

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.64, but opened at $2.70. MarketWise shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 23,246 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of MarketWise from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th.

MarketWise Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.

MarketWise Announces Dividend

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $126.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 74.2% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,355,844 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MarketWise by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 706,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 816,088 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 61,740 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth $1,893,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketWise by 18.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 467,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 73,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Further Reading

