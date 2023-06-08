Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 472955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$47.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Maple Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.0412121 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maple Gold Mines

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

