Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Position Increased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,023 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Manhattan Associates worth $19,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $183.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $185.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.12.

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total transaction of $5,389,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,267.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $986,161.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,892.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total value of $5,389,611.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,267.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,409,772 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MANH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

