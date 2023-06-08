Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.82 and last traded at $36.87. 25,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 345,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $201.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 57.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,305,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,721,000 after acquiring an additional 474,125 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,692,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,963,000 after acquiring an additional 418,653 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth $18,770,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $11,369,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4,079.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 239,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,157,000 after buying an additional 233,933 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

