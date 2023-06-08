M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Shares Sold by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,537 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC owned 0.84% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 6.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,761,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at $8,780,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 763,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 250.0% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Stock Performance

Shares of MBAC remained flat at $10.25 during midday trading on Thursday. 41 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,176. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $10.56.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

