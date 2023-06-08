Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at CIBC

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LUGDF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.75 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

LUGDF traded down C$0.22 on Thursday, hitting C$12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,354. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.81. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.07 and a 12 month high of C$14.44.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

