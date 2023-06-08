Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Up 8.9%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.35. 8,778,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 10,881,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65.

In other news, insider Alan Prescott sold 37,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $269,891.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,509,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,883,156.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Austin Russell bought 1,300,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $7,579,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,330,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,583,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alan Prescott sold 37,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $269,891.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,509,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,883,156.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 275.2% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

