Lumi Credits One Day Trading Volume Reaches $283.73 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 8th. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $283.73 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

