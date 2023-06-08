Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.16–$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.00 million-$151.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.82 million. Lovesac also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.83-$2.24 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.25.

Lovesac Stock Down 5.6 %

LOVE stock traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $23.12. 1,301,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,427. The firm has a market cap of $351.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.40. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lovesac

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.73 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 4.33%. Lovesac’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lovesac will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sharon M. Leite bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.55 per share, with a total value of $142,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,514.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharon M. Leite purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.55 per share, with a total value of $142,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,514.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lovesac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lovesac by 110.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Lovesac by 32.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Lovesac by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lovesac by 265.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Lovesac by 36.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

